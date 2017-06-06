MADERA COUNTY

Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting

The police chief says he thinks the suspect wanted to be shot. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the video, 39-year-old Saul Santana is seen driving slowly before stopping his truck, stepping out, and aiming a handgun at officers. That's when one officer opened fire, shooting five rounds and hitting Santana once in the shoulder.


Officials say Santana did not fire the weapon and when they went to give him medical attention they found he had a serious, self-inflicted neck wound. For this reason, officials say there is reason to believe he intended to be stopped and shot by officers.

Santana is recovering in the hospital.

Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Police say the suspect exited the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer who fired.

