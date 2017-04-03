MADERA COUNTY

Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at D and 11th Streets around 9 p.m. and transported them to a hospital. (Madera Police Department)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two suspects are at large after a double shooting in Madera Monday night, the Madera Police Department said.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at D and 11th Streets around 9 p.m. and transported them to Community Regional Medical Center.

The area remains closed off while detectives investigate the area. Police are interviewing people in the area and have only described the suspects as being one adult and one juvenile.

The condition and identity of the victims have not been released.

Bullets from the gunfire struck a nearby home with children inside, but no one was hurt.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmadera countyMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County Workforce Assistance Center opens, offers numerous resources for job hunters
Valley students celebrate Cesar Chavez Day
Leaders in Madera came together to talk about new business and the need for jobs
Madera County development project could threaten highway icon
More madera county
NEWS
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
Trump says US is 'great friend and ally' to controversial Egyptian President el-Sissi
White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks
More News
Top Stories
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Show More
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
Strong earthquake strikes in Botswana, Africa
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
More News
Top Video
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
More Video