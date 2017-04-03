Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting

Two suspects are at large after a double shooting in Madera Monday night, the Madera Police Department said.Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at D and 11th Streets around 9 p.m. and transported them to Community Regional Medical Center.The area remains closed off while detectives investigate the area. Police are interviewing people in the area and have only described the suspects as being one adult and one juvenile.The condition and identity of the victims have not been released.Bullets from the gunfire struck a nearby home with children inside, but no one was hurt.Stay with ABC30 for updates.