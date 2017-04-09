Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Madera is now in custody.On Saturday, police released these pictures of the suspect who they believed committed a robbery in the Pak N Save shopping complex on West Cleveland Avenue.The suspect allegedly approached the victim, pushed him down to the ground and then stole his phone. With tips and assistance from the community, officers were able to locate Jose Espinoza in the same parking lot as the crime and wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance pictures.Espinoza was also in possession of the phone he stole from the victim Saturday. The stolen cell phone was returned to its rightful owner and Espinoza is now facing robbery charges.