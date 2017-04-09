MADERA COUNTY

Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene



Police say Jose Espinoza robbed a man at the Pak N Save shopping complex Saturday, and he was arrested after he returned the next day to the same shopping center wearing the same clothes. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Madera is now in custody.

On Saturday, police released these pictures of the suspect who they believed committed a robbery in the Pak N Save shopping complex on West Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, pushed him down to the ground and then stole his phone. With tips and assistance from the community, officers were able to locate Jose Espinoza in the same parking lot as the crime and wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance pictures.

Espinoza was also in possession of the phone he stole from the victim Saturday. The stolen cell phone was returned to its rightful owner and Espinoza is now facing robbery charges.
