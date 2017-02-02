MADERA COUNTY

Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal

EMBED </>More News Videos

When the drought slowed water in the Madera canal to a trickle last year farms across the Valley felt the pain-- and investigators say some resorted to stealing. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
When the drought slowed water in the Madera canal to a trickle last year farms across the Valley felt the pain-- and investigators say some resorted to stealing.

"We are talking about enough water to cover an acre of land with 45 and a half feet, that's a lot of water," said David Linn, Madera County District Attorney.

Agriland Farming Company found itself in some of that deep water Wednesday when the Madera District Attorney's Office filed multiple criminal charges. They accused the company of pumping water illegally from a Madera irrigation district canal onto their own property.

"We believe the pump ran for approximately 90 hours, and in that 90 hours it took $80,000 worth of water," said Linn.

Linn said as the drought intensified over the years water theft cases started to pop up across the state. But there are challenges to winning these cases because in California, water is not considered property.

"It makes it very difficult to charge a theft for something that they may have a right in and it's only until it's diverted that you actually have a theft of the water. That's why it's such a complicated law."

The company's CEO, James Maxwell, is also being charged. The company issued a statement saying it was surprised by the reports and it was the first they've heard of the allegations.

Agriland's website states the company manages more than 23,000 acres of land and is one of the largest nut growers in the country.

"We treat every case the same, there aren't any favorites, there aren't any special people," said Linn.

Linn said he believes he has enough evidence to prove criminal trespass among other crimes and he hopes to show that every company, big or small, is equal under the law.
Related Topics:
newstheftagriculturemadera countywater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
North Fork residents bracing for more rain while still recovering from previous flooding
Homes are popping up at the Madera County's newest master planned community
More madera county
NEWS
2 Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Delaware Prison
First Lady Hires Chief of Staff, Plans Move to DC
Quebec Shooting Suspect Visited Mosque Days Before Attack
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
More News
Top Stories
Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
2 hostages released, 2 others remain in Smyrna, Del. prison
Show More
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
More News
Top Video
Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
More Video