Man accused of beating co-worker to death put in safety cell after being evaluated by medical staff

Aaron Lopez's family came to court hoping to see him, but for now, he is not allowed to leave the safety cell he is being housed in.The suspect's pregnant girlfriend and family are as baffled as to what may have prompted the workplace murder."We're sorry for their loss. We're hurting just as bad as everyone. We didn't know this was going to happen. My daughter's going to have a baby. We're just going to stay strong and support everyone," said Tony Martinez, father of girlfriend.Fresno County Sheriff's detectives said Lopez was working with his coworker, moving scaffolding into a truck-- but shortly after they were finished, something happened that led to the deadly confrontation.Friday, Outi Hicks mother-in-law told Action News, "We just want to know why he did this to her. We have no answers and her boys need her."Kicks was a mother of three and according to those who worked with her in the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Program she was a hard worker with a great attitude.The suspect's family said despite a difficult upbringing, Lopez worked hard since he was 17 to support his siblings."But for his personality, he's a man. He's a good man, you know what I mean. But I don't know what happened to cause him, I don't know what happened, you know what I mean, so I don't want to speak on that part," said Michael Garcia, suspect's brother."We had a very tough life. We were raised in foster care. There's a lot of things behind it, like I said," said Elaine Lopez, suspect's sister.Family members of both the suspect and victim don't know whether Lopez and Hicks had any prior problems.The homicide has left many with broken hearts and unanswered questions.The victim's family members are planning a candlelight vigil in her honor Friday night.The suspect is set to return to court next Tuesday to be arraigned.