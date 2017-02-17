FRESNO COUNTY

Man accused of beating co-worker to death put in safety cell after being evaluated by medical staff

EMBED </>More News Videos

Aaron Lopez's family came to court hoping to see him, but for now, he is not allowed to leave the safety cell he is being housed in. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Aaron Lopez's family came to court hoping to see him, but for now, he is not allowed to leave the safety cell he is being housed in.

The suspect's pregnant girlfriend and family are as baffled as to what may have prompted the workplace murder.

"We're sorry for their loss. We're hurting just as bad as everyone. We didn't know this was going to happen. My daughter's going to have a baby. We're just going to stay strong and support everyone," said Tony Martinez, father of girlfriend.

Fresno County Sheriff's detectives said Lopez was working with his coworker, moving scaffolding into a truck-- but shortly after they were finished, something happened that led to the deadly confrontation.

Friday, Outi Hicks mother-in-law told Action News, "We just want to know why he did this to her. We have no answers and her boys need her."

Kicks was a mother of three and according to those who worked with her in the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Program she was a hard worker with a great attitude.

The suspect's family said despite a difficult upbringing, Lopez worked hard since he was 17 to support his siblings.

"But for his personality, he's a man. He's a good man, you know what I mean. But I don't know what happened to cause him, I don't know what happened, you know what I mean, so I don't want to speak on that part," said Michael Garcia, suspect's brother.

"We had a very tough life. We were raised in foster care. There's a lot of things behind it, like I said," said Elaine Lopez, suspect's sister.

Family members of both the suspect and victim don't know whether Lopez and Hicks had any prior problems.

The homicide has left many with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

The victim's family members are planning a candlelight vigil in her honor Friday night.

The suspect is set to return to court next Tuesday to be arraigned.
Related Topics:
newsmurderfresno countyfresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Woman killed at Fresno County power plant identified
FRESNO COUNTY
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
Wet weather making it difficult for bees to pollinate
A multi-million dollar decision about sexually violent predators
More fresno county
NEWS
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Senate confirms EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
More News
Top Stories
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found
Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
Wet weather making it difficult for bees to pollinate
Merced County officials holds press conference on flood preparation
DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Show More
No charges filed against mother of child found wandering streets in Central Fresno
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
New report claims thousands of bridges and highway ramps across the country are unsafe
More News
Top Video
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Wet weather making it difficult for bees to pollinate
Merced County officials holds press conference on flood preparation
More Video