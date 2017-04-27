TULARE COUNTY

Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder

EMBED </>More News Videos

After only a few hours jurors in the Trevor Bishop murder trial reached a verdict. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
After only a few hours jurors in the Trevor Bishop murder trial reached a verdict.

Bishop, 34, was found guilty of second degree murder, as well as assault on a child causing death.

Prosecutors said Bishop caused traumatic injuries to his girlfriend's three-year-old son, Jimmy Horton, back in March of 2013. After a nearly year-long coma, he died, and an autopsy revealed he suffered a subdural hematoma due to blunt force trauma.

After hearing testimony from doctors, friends, and family, Bishop took the witness stand Wednesday. He said he never beat Jimmy, and to this day, does not know what caused him to die.

Bishop faces 25 years to life in prison and his sentencing will take place on May 25th.

We also spoke with Jimmy's biological father and he was very emotional, and he knows his ex-wife's trial is coming up in a few months.

Desie Horton, who is Jimmy's mother, is charged with child abuse in the case.
Related Topics:
newschild deathmurdervisaliatulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
More tulare county
NEWS
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Inside the White House's sprint to the 100-day marker
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Jenner visits White House for meetings with Trump officials
More News
Top Stories
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Show More
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
Nearly half of Americans think there's a 'deep state' in US: Poll
More News
Top Video
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Clovis business owners eagerly awaiting Clovis Rodeo crowds
Preventative measures farmers are required to take to keep workers safe in the heat
More Video