Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder

After only a few hours jurors in the Trevor Bishop murder trial reached a verdict.Bishop, 34, was found guilty of second degree murder, as well as assault on a child causing death.Prosecutors said Bishop caused traumatic injuries to his girlfriend's three-year-old son, Jimmy Horton, back in March of 2013. After a nearly year-long coma, he died, and an autopsy revealed he suffered a subdural hematoma due to blunt force trauma.After hearing testimony from doctors, friends, and family, Bishop took the witness stand Wednesday. He said he never beat Jimmy, and to this day, does not know what caused him to die.Bishop faces 25 years to life in prison and his sentencing will take place on May 25th.We also spoke with Jimmy's biological father and he was very emotional, and he knows his ex-wife's trial is coming up in a few months.Desie Horton, who is Jimmy's mother, is charged with child abuse in the case.