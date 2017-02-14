FRESNO COUNTY

Man arrested after allegedly attacking and killing woman at power plant near Malaga

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a business near Malaga. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a business near Malaga. It happened Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of the Rio Bravo power plant on south Willow near North Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office an altercation between two contractors, who do not work for Rio Bravo, resulted in a woman in her 30's being killed.

From what we have been told the suspect, a 28-year old man, used some sort of object to beat the female until she fell to the ground and was unconscious.

Authorities said the entire incident happened while a number of people working here were around.

"Some of the workers tried CPR and jumped in to try to revive her, meanwhile EMS was responding. They took over CPR but it didn't prove to be enough-- she did end up passing away at the scene," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear what type of relationship the suspect and the victim had.

The suspect has been arrested and his name, as well as the victim's, at this time has not been released.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationMalagaFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
More fresno county
NEWS
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
US will not insist on two-state solution in Middle East: White House official
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
Questions swirl after it emerges Trump told weeks ago that Flynn misled over Russia calls
More News
Top Stories
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
Authorities lift mandatory evacuation order for those living below the Oroville Dam
Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA
Visalia Police look for robbery suspect
Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
Show More
Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Fresno St. Bernard wins Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's full resignation letter
5 hospitalized after a 3 car crash in Central Fresno
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
More News
Top Video
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects
Newly elected Fresno mayor outlines his hopes for the city during packed luncheon
More Video