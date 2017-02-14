Man arrested after attacking and killing woman at power plant near Malaga

Contd: Male suspect attacked female until she was unconscious. He's been arrested. No word yet on what sparked altercation. Live rprt at 4 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 14, 2017

UPDATE: @FresnoSheriff says 2 contractors who are not employed by Rio Bravo got into altercation outside of plant. — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 14, 2017

#DEVELOPING: @FresnoSheriff confirms homicide happened at Rio Bravo power plant on Willow Ave. Working to learn more. Will update here pic.twitter.com/2Ho2X8Fcfs — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 14, 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a business near Malaga. It happened Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of the Rio Bravo power plant on south Willow near North Avenue.According to the Sheriff's Office an altercation between two contractors, who do not work for Rio Bravo, resulted in a woman in her 30's being killed.From what we have been told the suspect, a 28-year old man, used some sort of object to beat the female until she fell to the ground and was unconscious.Authorities said the entire incident happened while a number of people working here were around."Some of the workers tried CPR and jumped in to try to revive her, meanwhile EMS was responding. They took over CPR but it didn't prove to be enough-- she did end up passing away at the scene," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.It is unclear what type of relationship the suspect and the victim had.The suspect has been arrested and his name, as well as the victim's, at this time has not been released.