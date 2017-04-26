FRESNO COUNTY

Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove

EMBED

An arrest has been made in the case of two Orange Cove murders last month. (KFSN)

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) --
An arrest has been made in the case of two Orange Cove murders last month.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested 25-year-old Jairo Mancilla.

Mancilla is accused of shooting Alex Esquivel and Javier Lizaola near a bench along the city's bike trail. Two kids walking home from a nearby store discovered the two bodies the night of March 10th.

Even though there has been an arrest the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies are offering a $1,000 reward for additional information.
