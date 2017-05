A rape suspect is in jail after Madera Police said he was caught in the bedroom of an underage girl.Police said 28-year-old Gustavo Sanchez-Arciniega was running down the street wearing only a towel when they found him. They said the girl's dad called police when he found the two in her room.Arciniega faces statutory rape charges.Police want to remind parents to be vigilant about who your children are talking to and the relationships they are forming.