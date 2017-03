Police say 29-year-old Johnny Sanchez is in jail for several carjackings in Porterville.Detectives say tips led them to Sanchez's home near Road 223 and Olive Street on the west side of town. Sanchez, who was already wanted for carjacking charges, was taken into custody without incident.He was booked into the Tulare County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail.