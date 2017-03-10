Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis

Warning for grocery shoppers to keep close watch over their belongings after Clovis police release surveillance video of a man stealing wallet's from several customers.It happened at the Sprout's grocery store at Clovis and Herndon last Friday.In both incidents the shoppers backs are turned for just a moment-- and that's all it took for him to move in. He then appears to put the wallets into some sort of bag he has in his hands.The suspect was wearing a black shirt and light colored pants.If you have any information you are urged to call the Clovis Police Department.