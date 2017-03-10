Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --Warning for grocery shoppers to keep close watch over their belongings after Clovis police release surveillance video of a man stealing wallet's from several customers.
It happened at the Sprout's grocery store at Clovis and Herndon last Friday.
In both incidents the shoppers backs are turned for just a moment-- and that's all it took for him to move in. He then appears to put the wallets into some sort of bag he has in his hands.
The suspect was wearing a black shirt and light colored pants.
If you have any information you are urged to call the Clovis Police Department.