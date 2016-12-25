FRESNO

Man critical after Southeast Fresno shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Kerckhoff and Recreation Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition Sunday evening after being shot on the way home from a Christmas party.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Kerckhoff and Recreation Avenues. Fresno Police say he was with his family going home when he was shot in the leg.

Officers say he was immediately taken into surgery since he lost a lot of blood.

"He was a passenger in the car," Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said. "Three young children were in the back of the car his wife was driving. All we have so far is that when he got out he was shot."

At this point, investigators don't have any suspect information or know why he was targeted.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Fresno Police officers deliver hundreds of gifts to kids in need
Hundreds pack Fresno churches for early Christmas service
More fresno
NEWS
Atwater family mourns loss of 2-year-old girl killed in Christmas Eve crash
Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
More News
Top Stories
Atwater family mourns loss of 2-year-old girl killed in Christmas Eve crash
Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula
Burglars are caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from Fresno home
Show More
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
More News
Top Video
Atwater family mourns loss of 2-year-old girl killed in Christmas Eve crash
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says
Hit-and-run driver takes out power pole in East-Central Fresno
More Video