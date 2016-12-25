Man critical after Southeast Fresno shooting

A man is in critical condition Sunday evening after being shot on the way home from a Christmas party.The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Kerckhoff and Recreation Avenues. Fresno Police say he was with his family going home when he was shot in the leg.Officers say he was immediately taken into surgery since he lost a lot of blood."He was a passenger in the car," Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said. "Three young children were in the back of the car his wife was driving. All we have so far is that when he got out he was shot."At this point, investigators don't have any suspect information or know why he was targeted.