FRESNO

Man dead after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno

Police say the driver appeared to have a green light at Ventura Avenue and C Street but says he didn't see the victim in the roadway. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is dead following a traffic accident in Downtown Fresno.

The crash happened early Saturday morning before 6 a.m. near Ventura Avenue and C Street. Officers say the driver was heading westbound on Ventura when he hit a man crossing the road.

Investigators say the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with police. The driver appeared to have a green light, but says
he didn't see the victim in the roadway.

Officers don't believe DUI is a factor in the crash.

This is the 16th fatal accident in Fresno this year.
