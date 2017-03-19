Man dead after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno

One person is dead following a traffic accident in Downtown Fresno.The crash happened early Saturday morning before 6 a.m. near Ventura Avenue and C Street. Officers say the driver was heading westbound on Ventura when he hit a man crossing the road.Investigators say the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with police. The driver appeared to have a green light, but sayshe didn't see the victim in the roadway.Officers don't believe DUI is a factor in the crash.This is the 16th fatal accident in Fresno this year.