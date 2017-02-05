FRESNO

Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno

The Fresno Police Department said the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Kings Canyon and Peach Avenues around 3 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is dead Sunday afternoon after being shot in southeast Fresno, authorities said.

The Fresno Police Department said the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Kings Canyon and Peach Avenues around 3 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man, described as being in his 20s or 30s, with gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and detectives are interviewing witnesses for suspect information.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
