Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger

An investigation is underway Friday after a deadly crash near Sanger.The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda apparently lost control of their car and crashed into a canal near Newmark and Central Avenues.The car landed upside down in the water and a man in his 30s was found dead inside the vehicle by the Fresno County Sheriff's Dive Team.The crash was reported to officials just before 7 a.m. but it's not known exactly when it happened. There was patchy fog in the area, but it's unknown if weather played a role.