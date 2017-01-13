FRESNO COUNTY

Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
The car landed upside down in the water and a man in his 30s was found dead inside the vehicle by the Fresno County Sheriff's Dive Team. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway Friday after a deadly crash near Sanger.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda apparently lost control of their car and crashed into a canal near Newmark and Central Avenues.

The car landed upside down in the water and a man in his 30s was found dead inside the vehicle by the Fresno County Sheriff's Dive Team.

The crash was reported to officials just before 7 a.m. but it's not known exactly when it happened. There was patchy fog in the area, but it's unknown if weather played a role.
