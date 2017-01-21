Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis

A man died early Saturday after crashing into a power pole in Clovis, police said.Police say the 27-year-old driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he veered into a power pole on Nees and Armstrong Avenues. The man flipped his car and got partially thrown out of his driver-side window. He died at the scene.PG&E crews spent several hours fixing the power in that area and had to close off the intersection.Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.