CLOVIS

Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
Police say the 27-year-old driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he veered into a power pole on Nees and Armstrong Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man died early Saturday after crashing into a power pole in Clovis, police said.

Police say the 27-year-old driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he veered into a power pole on Nees and Armstrong Avenues. The man flipped his car and got partially thrown out of his driver-side window. He died at the scene.

PG&E crews spent several hours fixing the power in that area and had to close off the intersection.

Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
