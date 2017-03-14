Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot

A wild scene was caught on camera in the parking lot of a Walmart in west Houston.In the video, a man suspected of checking car doors to see if they were unlocked was held at gunpoint by a potential victim.The potential victim and his wife had been watching the suspect from inside their vehicle, according to a Facebook post. When the suspect approached, the man pulled out his gun to subdue him.The man was taken to a hospital on an emergency detention order, but the DA's office did not press any charges against him.