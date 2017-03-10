NEWS

Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno

The road is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation. (KFSN)

Police have blocked off Shields Avenue at Glenn in Central Fresno for an investigation after a man was hit and killed by a car just before 4:30 on Friday morning.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

