One person is dead after being hit by a car near Shields and Hayes In Northwest Fresno.Police said one of the victims front wheels had fallen off; he pulled over to get it and was hit by another vehicle. Investigators said the man killed is in his 40's.That driver who hit him stayed at the scene and called 911.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in this crash.Hayes is expected to be shut down between Robinson and Daytor for at least two more hours.