Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno

Police have identified the victim who was killed after being hit by a van.The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Hayes near Robinson. Officers say 37-year-old Ruben Lerma of Fresno was going south on Hayes when his car lost its rear tire and rim on the driver's side. Lerma pulled over and tried to get the tire, but was struck by an oncoming van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the van is cooperating with police."This time, there doesn't appear to be any alcohol or narcotics involved with the driver or anything like that. I think they're pretty shook up over it. It's just an unfortunate tragic accident," said Lt. Carl Mcknight, Fresno Police.The area was shut down for about two hours while authorities investigated.