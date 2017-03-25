FRESNO

Man hospitalized after being shot during northwest Fresno house party

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Hayes Avenue near Shaw. Officers were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person remains in the hospital Saturday after a house party turned violent in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Hayes Avenue near Shaw. Officers were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back as party goers drove off.

The victim was treated and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made so far and police are now questioning witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
