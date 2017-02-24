NEWS

Man in critical condition after being shot in Central Fresno

Just before midnight at College Avenue and Lansing Way a man was a passenger in his girlfriend's car when, police say, shots were fired -- hitting the man in his upper body. (Vanessa Vasconcelos)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Investigators say a man in his 40s was shot in the upper body while in a car late Thursday night.

Just before midnight at College Avenue and Lansing Way a man was a passenger in his girlfriend's car when, police say, shots were fired -- hitting the man in his upper body.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neighbors say about 20 shots were fired in the incident. Investigators say they are not sure if the man was the intended target. A nearby home was also hit by gunfire.

The man's girlfriend, who was driving the car at the time of the shooting, is cooperating with police.

College Avenue and Lansing Way are closed while police investigate the shooting.

