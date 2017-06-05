FRESNO

Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Central Fresno Monday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

The shooting happened near Thesta Street and Tyler Avenue around 9 p.m. Police say a man approached the victims sitting in the front yard of a home and shot at them. The man was hit in the upper torso and a woman in the lower body.

The male victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. The female victim is expected to survive.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Detectives are in the area investigating what led up to the shooting.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Valley pool suppliers bustling as summer approaches
Tower district residents fighting for park to replace unused property
More fresno
NEWS
Madera Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Contractor charged with classified leak about election
More News
Top Stories
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Madera Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Visalia police calling for witnesses after two women stabbed at Jugfest
CA legislature pushing bill to help fund fairs across state
Show More
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Tower district residents fighting for park to replace unused property
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Missing woman located after leaving the dentist after getting just one shot
More News
Photos
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos