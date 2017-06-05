Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno

A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Central Fresno Monday night, the Fresno Police Department said.The shooting happened near Thesta Street and Tyler Avenue around 9 p.m. Police say a man approached the victims sitting in the front yard of a home and shot at them. The man was hit in the upper torso and a woman in the lower body.The male victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. The female victim is expected to survive.Police have not released any suspect information.Detectives are in the area investigating what led up to the shooting.Stay with ABC30 for updates.