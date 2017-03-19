TULARE COUNTY

Man in critical condition after fire breaks out at Visalia home

As firefighters swept the home near Mooney and Houston, they found a man lying unconscious in one of the bedrooms. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley, a man remains in the hospital following a house fire in Visalia.

The fire happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m. at a home on Leslie near Mooney and Houston Avenues. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and quickly made their way inside.

As firefighters swept the home, they found a man laying unconscious in one of the bedrooms, and he was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators later determined the man was a transient who was living in the vacant home. Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.
