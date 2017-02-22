Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --According to Fresno police, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot at a home at Harvard and Glenn in Central Fresno.
Police said the man was standing outside of the home when two men came up to him and shot at him.
One of the rounds hit him through the arm and went in to his chest, according to police.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
