The search is on for a driver after a deadly hit and run crash in East Central Fresno.It happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday in the area of Tulare and Winery. Police say witnesses saw the victim in the roadway acting erratically before the collision.Even if the victim's actions may have led to his own death, drivers are required to stop and wait for authorities following any sort of injury accident. At this time, there is no description of the vehicle involved.