Man killed in hit and run in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --A deadly hit and run is under investigation is underway in Madera County. Sheriff's deputies were called to Avenue 9 and Road 38 for a suspicious person in the roadway.
When the deputy arrived at around 4:30 a.m. he saw a man dead in the road and a vehicle driving away. Officials believe that was the second vehicle to hit the man and that he was already dead at the time. That driver is cooperating with the investigation.
A search is now on for the first driver that hit and killed the man.
Avenue 9 was closed in the area of road 38 for this investigation.