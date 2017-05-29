Man killed in hit and run in Madera County

A deadly hit and run is under investigation is underway in Madera County. Sheriff's deputies were called to Avenue 9 and Road 38 for a suspicious person in the roadway.When the deputy arrived at around 4:30 a.m. he saw a man dead in the road and a vehicle driving away. Officials believe that was the second vehicle to hit the man and that he was already dead at the time. That driver is cooperating with the investigation.A search is now on for the first driver that hit and killed the man.Avenue 9 was closed in the area of road 38 for this investigation.