FRESNO

Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes identified

EMBED </>More News Videos

The driver of a Ford Explorer involved in a fatal accident in front of Saint Agnes now faces felony hit and run and manslaughter charges, police say. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have identified the victim killed in a hit and run near Saint Agnes Medical Center as 40-year-old Richard Morelion.

The driver now faces felony hit and run and manslaughter charges.

According to police just before 1am, the driver was leaving the hospital near the Millbrook exit. Officers say Morelion laid down in front of the Ford SUV.
Surveillance video obtained by police shows the driver hit the victim, then made a U-turn, saw the body and took off.

Police say Morelion was a patient at the hospital earlier in the night, but was escorted out after he caused a disturbance. They say security walked him to a bus stop near the hospital.

It's still unclear whether the driver of the Explorer saw Morelion before he ran him over.

"He's lying there for a while. It doesn't happen real quick. and so the suspect vehicle, he's stopped there for a while, then he just rolls right over the victim and kills him at that point," said Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno Police Department.

The Herndon Avenue frontage road at Millbrook Avenue has reopened after being closed for several hours for the investigation.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newshit and runfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Immigrant women held rally at Fresno City Hall for International Women's Day
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
More fresno
NEWS
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
The road to repealing and replacing Obamacare
Body found of woman missing for more than a month
More News
Top Stories
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Show More
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
More Video