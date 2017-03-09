Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes identified

Fresno Police have identified the victim killed in a hit and run near Saint Agnes Medical Center as 40-year-old Richard Morelion.The driver now faces felony hit and run and manslaughter charges.According to police just before 1am, the driver was leaving the hospital near the Millbrook exit. Officers say Morelion laid down in front of the Ford SUV.Surveillance video obtained by police shows the driver hit the victim, then made a U-turn, saw the body and took off.Police say Morelion was a patient at the hospital earlier in the night, but was escorted out after he caused a disturbance. They say security walked him to a bus stop near the hospital.It's still unclear whether the driver of the Explorer saw Morelion before he ran him over."He's lying there for a while. It doesn't happen real quick. and so the suspect vehicle, he's stopped there for a while, then he just rolls right over the victim and kills him at that point," said Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno Police Department.The Herndon Avenue frontage road at Millbrook Avenue has reopened after being closed for several hours for the investigation.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.