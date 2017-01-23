FRESNO

Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police say a 26-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after he was shot twice in front of his house Monday night.

The shooting happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jensen Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Police say the man was sitting in his car right outside his house when he was shot in the arm and leg.

When paramedics took the victim to the hospital, witnesses said he appeared to be conscious and breathing. Police say they're interviewing multiple witnesses who witnessed the shooting.

"This incident happened in front of this person's residence," Lt. Steve Card with the Fresno Police Department said. "So, we have family members of course that were upset about the incident and concerned and scared."

Police say the suspect was in a gray or silver sedan that drove off. It's unclear if this shooting involves gangs.
FRESNO
