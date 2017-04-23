Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno

One person is recovering after an overnight shooting in Fresno.The shooting happened around 1 a.m. after police were alerted to shots fired in the area of Fresno and B Streets.A nearby deputy heard the gunfire and tracked down a car that was seen leaving the area. Around the same time, the victim showed up with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.The three suspects in the car were arrested and at least two of them are facing weapons charges.The victim is expected to be okay.