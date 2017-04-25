Man rushed to the hospital after Central Fresno shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in front of an apartment complex on Saginaw and Clark around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.Police say a 30-year-old Hispanic man was shot at Effie Street near Griffith Way. He was able to get to the apartment complex at Saginaw and Clark where someone he knew drove him to the hospital.Authorities say his wounds are not life threatening. They believe the shooting was gang related.There's no word on a suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.