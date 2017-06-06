TULARE COUNTY

Man sentenced in pot grow that damaged Native American site in the Sequoia National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. --
Federal prosecutors say a Mexican citizen has been sentenced to over two years in prison in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation that damaged a Native American site in California.

A judge in Fresno on Monday also ordered 30-year-old Carlos Piedra-Murillo to pay over $5,000 to the U.S. Forest Service to help with repairs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Piedra cultivated marijuana in the Domeland Wilderness area in Sequoia National Forest between May and August 2016.

Authorities uncovered over 8,000 marijuana plants. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the operation caused extensive damage to a large Native American archaeological site.

Three other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the marijuana operation and are scheduled for sentencing later in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrug bustmarijuanatulare countySierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Visalia police calling for witnesses after two women stabbed at Jugfest
Cutler-Orosi School District employee accused of sending inappropriate material to 11-year-old
Valley graduate who fled Syria for the US graduating as valedictorian
Organizers gearing up for summer college fair in Visalia
More tulare county
NEWS
How curbing terrorist attacks has evolved into such a challenging ordeal
US-backed offensive to retake Raqqa from ISIS begins
Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM
ANALYSIS: In Comey testimony, Trump faces showdown with forces he unleashed
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
More News
Top Stories
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Contractor charged with leaking classified materials on Russian election interference
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Show More
Visalia police calling for witnesses after two women stabbed at Jugfest
CA legislature pushing bill to help fund fairs across state
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Tower district residents fighting for park to replace unused property
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
More News
Photos
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos