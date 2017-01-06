Man shot at Fresno hotel

A man is recovering Friday after police say he was shot through a hotel door.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at the Sierra Inn on Dennett and Parkway Drive. Investigators say a 54-year-old man answered a knock on the door, when he realized who it was he shut that door. That's when the suspect opened fire.The victim is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Police are now searching the suspect who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.If you know anything about this case you should call Fresno police. You can remain anonymous.