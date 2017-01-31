U.S. & WORLD

Man shot in North Carolina during argument over bright headlights

Car headlights (AP Photo/Andrew Krueger)

SPRING LAKE, North Carolina --
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot during an argument over bright car headlights.

Investigators said the victim was headed down Shady Grove Rd. towards NC Hwy 210 on Saturday evening around 8 when he met an oncoming vehicle with its bright lights on.

The victim flashed his lights in an attempt to get the oncoming driver to dim the bright lights.

The suspect turned around and caught up with the victim at an intersection stop sign. The suspect pulled along the left side of the victim's vehicle, rolled down the window, and a verbal altercation began over the bright lights.

The driver in the suspect vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired, from inside the vehicle, 3 to 5 bullets into the victim's vehicle. The victim was struck in the shoulder. A passenger in the victim's vehicle was not hurt.

The victim left the scene and called 911.

There were three African American men in the suspect car described as a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows, rear spoiler, black aftermarket wheels, and low profile tires.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office (910) 893-9111.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingroad rageSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Check out this giant 20-foot snowman
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Acting Attorney General orders Justice Department not to defend Trump refugee order
Video: Newark auxiliary bishop attacked by parishioner
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
More News
Top Stories
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Show More
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos