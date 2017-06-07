Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say

Two people are in the hospital recovering from stab wounds after a domestic dispute in Central Fresno.The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of North Poplar. Police say a 56-year-old woman was stabbed in the back by 57-year-old Utemio Palacios, who police say later stabbed himself. They say the suspect tried to run but was caught moments later.Both the victim and suspect were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and Palacios was arrested.Officers recovered the weapon from the scene as well.