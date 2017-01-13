NEWS

Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
EMBED </>More News Videos

An expert explains what is legal and what isn't about marijuana in California. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Since Proposition 64 passed, many Californians have assumed that all sales and use of marijuana have become legal.

But in fact, recreational sales don't become legal until next year.

There is additional confusion over what's legal and what isn't.

"When Prop. 64 passed, all the personal rights kicked in the next day," said Brooke E. Staggs, a reporter with The Cannifornian, a California-based marijuana information site. "That means anyone 21 and over can have up to an ounce of marijuana. You can grow up to 6 plants per home. But what did not become legal overnight was selling marijuana."

Staggs said a lot of dispensaries that were selling marijuana for medical use have now begun selling it recreationally, even though they shouldn't be. Some of them are allowing people to just walk in, show proof of age and make a purchase.

But the state isn't expected to hand out business licenses for recreational marijuana until January 2018, she said. It is expected to involve detailed regulations and permit requirements, so those looking to get into the business should start studying now, she advised.

In the meantime, to legally purchase now you still need a medical marijuana card. But someone with a card can legally give up to 1 ounce of marijuana for free, she noted. And people can grow the plants at home as well.

For more explanations on what's legal and isn't with marijuana in California, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanadrugsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's Next for Obamacare Repeal
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
More News
Top Stories
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Show More
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
More News
Top Video
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
More Video