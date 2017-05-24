Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the driver of that truck to lose control near Applegate Road in Atwater.
City leaders say they are working as quickly as possible to restore a sense of normalcy since the plaza is one of the biggest revenue generators for the city. Some business owners said it could take as long as four weeks for them to reopen.
A witness at the scene heard the explosion and shot this cell phone video. Guy Vesco said he was parked at the Arco gas station talking on his phone around 10 a.m. when he heard two explosions. Vesco says while he was shooting the video, he saw flames and a cloud of smoke coming out of the sewer and drains at the gas station.
Crews say remediation work also has to be done, since so much gasoline seeped onto the ground and into the sewer.