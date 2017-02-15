Massive explosion lights up the skies over Texas city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1755562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness video shows a massive explosion that could be seen for 30 miles or more overnight in Rufugio

Officials tell ABC13 that the blast in Refugio, about 45 minutes southwest of Victoria, has been extinguished and was a result of a natural gas pipeline explosion.The Office of Emergency Management said crews were doing work on the property owned by the Kinder Morgan plant. Officials say there are no injuries, but the fire could be seen at distances of 30 miles or more.Dispatchers told ABC13 that every member of the county sheriff's office was at the scene of the blast.Resident Jake Ramirez posted video to Facebook showing the massive blaze illuminating the clouds above."It looks wild, it's pulsating," Ramirez says in his video. "Not really sure what that is...it looks beautiful, but it looks like a [expletive] fire."Images sent in by a cousin of ABC13 producer John Carreon show the fire at a distance of about 30 miles away, showing the intensity and size of the explosion.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.