FRESNO

McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student

EMBED </>More News Videos

An art teacher at McLane High School is recovering at home after one of his students allegedly punched him several times in the face Tuesday afternoon. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An art teacher at McLane High School is recovering at home after one of his students allegedly punched him several times in the face Tuesday afternoon.

Students said the altercation happened in fifth period after the teacher asked the student to step outside to speak with him for being disruptive in class. When the teacher and student walked back in, violence erupted.

"He thought it was all good, the teacher pulled him back inside and all of a sudden socking him in the face. He got a big lump on his forehead and they called the ambulance," said a student.

Those who knew the ninth grader said they were shocked by what he did.

"He's a cool kid, I didn't think he would do something like that but he probably had a rough day-- that's why teacher got to him," said Tayshawn Bradford, student. "No excuse for nothing like that, that's kind of messed up."

Some parents are also stunned by the news.

"McLane has always been a good school the last few years my daughter went there, they went there ninth grade to twelfth grade and it was always safe," said Angie Vasquez, parent.

But McLane teachers say this is part of a bigger problem.

In November, 70 of the school's 85 teachers signed a petition, claiming administration is doing very little to help with classroom disruptions, verbal assaults towards staff, and on campus fights.

Tish Rice, President of the Fresno Teacher's Association, tells us staff has repeatedly gone to school and district leaders asking for help.

"And nothing seems to change time and time again, and it's really about we don't want to rehash the things that are needed we need a leader to implement what we are asking and that has failed to happen at McLane."

We reached out to the district about those concerns and received this statement reading in part, "Prior to winter break a number of strategic actions items were rolled out to staff, including addressing issues of student tardiness, discipline, and school site communication. Fresno Unified has also provided a number of additional supports to ensure these plans are moving forward and remain in place."

The district said they are taking Tuesday's incident very seriously and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

As for the teacher, he is going to be off for the next few days.
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolteacherassaultfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Fresno City College to perform Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain production in Arizona
More fresno
NEWS
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
More News
Top Stories
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Show More
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
More News
Top Video
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard
CSU trustees considering tuition hike that could create hardships for some
More Video