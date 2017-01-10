PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Jared Kushner, real estate investor and husband to Donald Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka, has been named as an unpaid senior advisor. (Carolyn Kaster, File&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
President-elect Donald Trump has announced many of the people he plans to have on his team when he reaches the White House in January.

Candidates must accept an offer and then, in the case of most Cabinet-level officials, be confirmed by the Senate before officially joining the administration. See the gallery above to meet the people who Trump has named for major positions.

Here is the schedule for Senate confirmation hearings.

Attorney General: Jeff Sessions - Jan. 10-11, 9:30 a.m.
Homeland Security: John Kelly - Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m.
Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson - Jan. 11-12, 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
CIA Director: Mike Pompeo - Jan. 11, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao - Jan. 11, 10:15 a.m.

Secretary of Commerce: Wilbur Ross - Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Housing: Ben Carson, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.
Secretary of Education: Betsy DeVos - Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
Secretary of Labor: Andy Puzder - Jan. 17 (tentative)
U.N. Ambassador: Nikki Haley - Jan. 18 (tentative)
Related Topics:
newspoliticsdonald trump2016 electionCIApresidential inauguration
Load Comments
NEWS
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
How Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Are Preparing for Confirmation Hearings
2 Detained in Bizarre Alleged Bank Robbery Streamed on Facebook Live
Dems Call on DOJ to Look Into Kushner's White House Role
More News
Top Stories
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Show More
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Fresno County Sheriff K-9 bites naked burglar
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos