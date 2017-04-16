Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman

A family in Kerman is asking for the public's help Sunday evening in the return of a memorial.Back in 2014, 67-Year-old Maria Ledesma and her daughter, 29-year-old Christina Ledesma, were killed in an accident near Jensen and Goldenrod.Following the crash, family members and friends mourned the loss and cemented a green cross next to the stop sign at the intersection.For three years it stood until it was recently stolen."I was very enraged because we'd come every anniversary, and now that it's gone, how are we supposed to have a memorial for them," family member Carlee Valencia said. "I was very angry,"The family is now asking for the memorial to be returned in one piece.