Men find $1.4 million in gold shoved inside military tank

A couple of tank restorers were shocked to find some heavy gold bars inside a classic tank. (KTRK)

NORTHHAMPTONSHIRE, England --
A team of professional tank restorers made a really rich discovery earlier this month.

The team based in England said they are used to finding rounds, bullets and guns inside the classic tanks they restore at their Northamptonshire garage.

But nothing could prepare them for the hefty load they found inside one tank: five gold bars.

Neal Mead of Tanks Alot said the reason they were recording when the discovery was made is standard practice for their industry.

"It helps to protect us with regards to law enforcement as we can prove through video evidence where any weapons or ammunition came from," Mead said.

The team weighed all 70 pounds of the gold, and found it had a current market value of $1.4 million.

The gold was then turned over to police.

