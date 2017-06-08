Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing

A Merced County Jail inmate is in the hospital after another inmate stabbed him more than 30 times, authorities say.Deputies say David Lastra attacked Joseph Dominguez on the recreation yard at the Merced County Jail facility with a seven-inch shank.Sheriff Vern Warnke said Lastra stabbed him because he believed Dominguez assaulted one of his family members a year ago.Deputies say Dominguez suffered a collapsed lung and is recovering at a Modesto hospital.Both Lastra and Dominguez are incarcerated for separate murder charges.