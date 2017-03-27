MERCED COUNTY

Merced County sales tax increase to take effect in April

EMBED </>More News Videos

The spike comes after voters approved a measure aimed at fixing Merced County roads and infrastructure. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the North Valley, a sales tax increase will take effect at the beginning of April.

The spike comes after voters approved a measure aimed at fixing Merced County roads and infrastructure. If you were planning on buying some big ticket items like a car or appliance, you may want to do it soon.

The half-cent increase goes into effect this Saturday. And, in some areas, you'll be rung up with a more than 8 percent sales tax fee.

Wallets are feeling a little fuller as people receive their tax refunds, and Mario Sicairos says they reap the benefits because may of those refunded tax dollars are spent on big ticket items like cars

"We're doing pretty good actually," he said. "Top salesman has sold 22 cars this month."

However, starting in April, shoppers could take a hit as many areas see a sales tax increase.

"It's a .05 percent sales tax that's going to go and stay, local, and it's going to help with local roads," Merced County Supervisor Daron McDaniel said.

McDaniel says the increase comes after the passing of Measure V in November, he says it's expected to raise almost $4 million a year.

"It gives us local control," he said. "And when you become a self-help county, you can leverage those funds to get more from the state. If you're willing to put more skin in the game, the state is willing to back you up."

Merced County's rate is currently at 7.25 percent and, starting April 1, it will go up to 7.75 percent. That increase is also applied to some city's current rates - Merced, Los Banos, and Atwater's sales tax rate will go up to 8.25 percent - that's a half a percent increase.

Some people in Merced didn't now how soon the tax increase was going to take effect but say a half-cent increase isn't enough to deter them from shopping.

"They're essentials that you need to have, no matter the tax, you kind of need to go through that," shopper Andre Green said.

However, car dealerships say if you're planning to buy a big-ticket item like a car you might want to buy it before the new sales tax hits.

"Expect for every $10,000 you spend, it's going to be $1,000, now with taxes going up, it's going to be a little more," auto resources financier Juan Macias said.

Merced County expects the sales tax increase to raise more than $111 million within a 30-year period. The city of Madera will also see a half-cent increase as a result of Measure K.

It will now go up to 8.25 percent, and the money from the increase will go toward public safety.
Related Topics:
newstaxesmerced countyMerced
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Former Dos Palos High School teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges
Merced man sentenced to 11 years in prison for girlfriend's death
Family speaking out in defense of woman charged with killing 20-year-old with car in North Valley
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
More merced county
NEWS
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
Ryan will continue Obamacare repeal and replace effort
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
8 Japanese students feared dead after avalanche
More News
Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
NFL owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
House intel chair on WH grounds day before briefing Trump on alleged surveillance
Show More
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
More News
Top Video
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
Today's Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
EXCLUSIVE: Raiders owner speaks on potential Vegas move
More Video