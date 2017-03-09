Merced County Sheriff's Department says suspect shot after opening fire on authorities

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in gunfire around 9:00 p.m. near Highway 59 and Snelling.The Merced County Sheriff said the suspect was being chased for a serious crime. The chase started in Turlock but then made its way through Merced.Multiple agencies were involved in the chase.After laying down a spike strip authorities said they were able to get the suspect to stop and that is when gunfire was exchanged.Authorities said the suspect was shot and air lifted out with very serious injuries. His exact condition is still not known.Multiple officers and deputies were involved in the gun fire, none of them were injured authorities said.The three Merced County Sheriff's deputies were placed on administrative leave.