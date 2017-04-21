Merced Police Department swears in three new officers

The Merced Police Department is growing.Three officers were sworn in Friday at Merced City Hall. Officers Levi Crain, Israel Garcia and Chase Wilson took an oath from the Merced Police Chief.This brings the department up to 91 police officers. After the oath, family members pinned the new badges on the officers. One of the officers is coming to the department after gaining experience as an Atwater Police officer."The maturity that has developed in the last two years has helped me understand what taking the oath is," Crain said. "I just hope that kids that are in the cadet program just remember - sky's the limit, stay motivated and you can do whatever you want."The Merced Police Department is funded for 94 officers.