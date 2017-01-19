Mexican Officials say El Chapo being extradited to US

A spokeswoman for the Mexican Attorney General confirms to ABC News that drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is being extradited to the United States.Senior US official says "El Chapo" already in US custody and is being flown to New York.The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez. He was recaptured a year ago after making a second brazen jailbreak and had fought extradition since then