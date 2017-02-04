NEWS

Milo Yiannopoulos says he's coming back to Berkeley

Milo Yiannopoulos is seen in a Facebook video post on Wednesday February 1, 2017. (Milo Yiannopoulos/Facebook)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Milo Yiannopoulos says he is coming back to Berkeley to give the speech he was "prevented" from giving, according to a post on Facebook.

The controversial Breitbart News editor posted Saturday, saying "I'm planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering. Hopefully within the next few months. I'll keep you posted."


Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give that speech Wednesday at U.C. Berkeley, but protests turned violent before the event, forcing officials to cancel it.

Many blamed the violent protests on campus on a small group of demonstrators and their military-style tactics.

Swarms of people dressed in black unleashed chaos on the campus, invading what was billed as a peaceful protest against right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

"They asked Black Bloc to stay non-violent," said U.C. Berkeley professor Katrin Wehrheim. She says student protesters made that request of the anti-fascist group, but it didn't happen.

The group smashed windows, tossed smoke bombs, set fires and fought with police.

Related Topics:
newsUC BerkeleyprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpfreedom of speechfirst amendmentUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pepper sprayed woman says she was hit with flag poles at protest
UC Berkeley responds to violent Milo protesters
U.C. Berkeley blames 'masked individuals' for violence
NEWS
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Retaliation plot for El Chapo arrest has feds on guard
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
More News
Top Stories
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Show More
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
San Francisco Police Officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos