GOOD NEWS

'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman whose dreams of becoming a parent were dashed after a cancer diagnosis has welcomed a little girl she's calling a miracle. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
A woman whose dreams of becoming a parent were dashed after a cancer diagnosis has welcomed a little girl she's calling "a miracle."

Brett and Jennifer Callaway are ready to take home their bundle of joy, a 10-and-a-half pound baby girl named Nora, delivered via C-section on Sunday. For Jennifer, Nora truly is a miracle.

"In my heart of hearts, I was sort of convinced that this was not gonna happen," Callaway said.

Jennifer was 27 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer seven years ago. She became a patient of Dr. John Lurain, a gynecologic oncologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He removed her right ovary and followed up with six rounds of chemotherapy.

"Because of the histology, or what it looked like under the microscope was a rather low-grade tumor, i thought we had a good chance of helping her," Dr. Lurain said.

But her chances of conceiving naturally were unknown, even though her left ovary was intact. She told that to Brett a few years later when they met and fell in love.

"I didn't care. I loved her and knew that we would figure it out," Callaway said.

Then last year, good news. Jennifer bought three at-home pregnancy tests before getting anesthesia for a dental procedure.

"We had a yes, no and a maybe," she recalled.

She followed up with Dr. Lurain, who confirmed she was, indeed, pregnant.

"It just makes our day when we have people we cure but are also able to preserve their fertility and they can go on and have a family," Dr. Lurain said.

During Jennifer's C-section, doctors were able to examine her remaining ovary and uterus to make sure they still looked healthy and cancer free, and she was given a clean bill of health.

"If it weren't for them and their team's efforts, I wouldn't be here. Let alone, able to have a baby," Callaway said.
Related Topics:
newsovarian cancerhealthrare birthbabygood newsu.s. & worldChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
8th grader wins Tulare County spelling bee for third year, moves on to nationals
New Fresno gym has members conquering obstacles to keep fit
High School Showoffs features young Folklorico performers in Downtown Fresno
Group of Fresno health professionals set off on overseas mission to treat families
More good news
NEWS
DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'
Homeowner shot by burglary suspect in Exeter
Dakota Access pipeline protest site cleared after police in riot gear enter main camp
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
More News
Top Stories
Homeowner shot by burglary suspect in Exeter
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Show More
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
More Video